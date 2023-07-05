Presidential Awards: 1,709 health workers honoured in Central Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has honoured 1,709 health workers in the Central Region for various contributions to the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed: “The Presidential Awards,” each of the awardees was presented a certificate of recognition signed by the President.

It was initiated by President Akufo-Addo to acknowledge the exceptional role of frontline health workers who dedicated themselves to their work and rendered invaluable services during the pandemic.

The beneficiaries were among the 19,557 nominees selected for the awards across the 16 Regions of the Country through the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The recipients included nurses, midwives, doctors, radiographers, pharmacists, nutrition officers, laboratory technicians, as well as support staff such as drivers, electricians, and laundry attendants.

Similar awards are expected to be held across the 22 Metropolitan, Municipal, Districts in the Central Region to recognize more health personnel regardless of one’s location, gender, or political persuasion.

Addressing the awardees, on Wednesday, Dr. Akosua Sarpong, the Regional Director of GHS said the pandemic wreaked havoc on many countries with varying degrees of morbidities and mortalities aside from the socio-economic ramifications.

In the Central Region, she said a total of 6,023 confirmed cases were reported at the end of June this year with total validated deaths of 66 at the end of 2022.

So far, the Region has vaccinated 1,201,739 people, with the first dose forming 72 percent of the population.

About 939,787 people had received a second dose, making a total of 57 percent being fully vaccinated as of June 20.

Despite the trials, she said health workers committed themselves to supporting humanity, with some paying the ultimate price.

Dr. Sarpong therefore, commended all health personnel, particularly the surveillance and contact tracing teams, case management teams, risk communication teams, rapid response teams, logistic teams, and burial teams for rising to the occasion.

In the same way, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, the Regional Minister recognized the sacrifices made by health workers saying, “Their courage in the face of adversity, determination to save lives, and commitment towards the healthcare system in Ghana are parallel.”

They exemplified the true essence of heroism, putting their lives at risk to safeguard the health and well-being of countless individuals around the world in the face of danger.

Together with the security services, they worked tirelessly throughout the day and night, to provide care and support to those affected by this deadly virus.

“The awards are not just tokens of appreciation, but it represents the profound gratitude and admiration by the President and people for your incredible work,” Mrs. Assan said.

On behalf of the awardees, Dr. Takyi Duayedeen, a Medical Superintendent at the Abura-Dunkwa Hospital, thanked the President for recognizing them and urged health workers to maintain high standard of discipline and humility that had brought the country this far.