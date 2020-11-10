The campaigns for presidential elections in Uganda scheduled for January 14, 2021 kicked off countrywide on Monday, the electoral body said here.

Paul Bukenya, Electoral Commission spokesperson, told Xinhua by telephone that the two-month campaign has attracted 11 presidential candidates.

Campaigns for other posts including members of parliament and local government officials have also started simultaneously, according to the commission.

“The campaigns will then proceed and go on through up to the different polling days we have in January and February,” said Bukenya.

He said candidates have been urged to use more non-contact and media to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “This is a unique campaign. It is not an ordinary campaign we normally do.

The processions and mass rallies remain banned,” said Bukenya. Among the 11 presidential candidates include incumbent president Yoweri Museveni and music pop star Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.