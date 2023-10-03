Presidential election to take place in Liberia under tight security

The Liberian government has declared that stringent security measures will be in place to ensure the safety and integrity of the democratic process during the forthcoming presidential election.

Speaking to the media in the national capital of Monrovia Monday, Minister of Justice Frank Musa Dean warned citizens of the West African country against fomenting troubles during the election process.

“Notwithstanding law enforcement’s willingness to work with the public in preserving the peace, no one has the right to disrupt the peace. Anyone or group thinking otherwise must reconsider,” Dean said, with just one week remaining until the presidential election scheduled for Oct. 10. “We caution members of the public not to test the resolve of the joint security. Any attempt by anyone to disrupt the peace will be met with the full force of the law.”

This comes amid rising concerns about the potential for election-related tensions and disruptions. At least two people were killed in Liberia’s Lofa County on the weekend following an alleged violent clash between supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change and the opposition Unity Party.

While confirming and condemning the incident, Dean said the country’s security agencies “shall be robust and prepared to do anything and everything legally permissible to protect the peace,” pledging that a reasonable and proportionate force shall be used where required.

He said the Liberia Immigration Service has also been ordered to heighten security during the election period while ensuring that the country’s territorial borders and boundaries remain safe and secure.

“In the event the police and other law enforcement officers are overwhelmed, the military will be called to quell any situation of unrest,” he added.