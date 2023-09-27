Presidential elections in Mali suspended by interim government

The Malian presidential election, which was scheduled for February 2024, has been postponed to “a later date for technical reasons,” announced Abdoulaye Maiga, the Malian transitional government spokesperson, in Bamako, the capital of Mali, Monday.

He said during a press briefing that “institutional reforms” must be carried out before the announcement of the new date which will be set in consultation with the Independent Electoral Management Authority as soon as possible.

This presidential election should, if necessary, be held over two rounds in February 2024, according to the timetable set by Malian transitional president Assimi Goita.