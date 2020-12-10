The Electoral Commission on Thursday said it inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast.
A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the total valid votes cast was 13,119,460.
The statement said it does not change the percentages stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the Chairperson.
