As Ghana prepares for the presidential inauguration on January 07, 2025, government has contracted Zoomlion Ghana Limited to embark on a massive cleanup and beautification exercise in Accra’s ceremonial areas.

A team of over 500 personnel have been deployed to ensure that the city is spotless and radiant for the historic event.

The cleanup exercise includes cleaning the Black Star Square and ceremonial streets, decorating traffic lights and trees with national colours, weeding road medians, sweeping streets, and clearing drains.

Aside from that, Zoomlion has also taken the initiative, as part of its social responsibility efforts and demonstration of its commitment to keeping Ghana clean and beautiful, added the painting of pavements and pedestrian walkways to the task to beautify the city.

The company’s contributions to Ghana’s cleanliness and environmental sustainability has been consistent over the years, with this latest effort being a testament to its dedication to the country’s well-being.

President John Mahama’s second coming to power is a highly regarded event in Ghana. After winning the 2024 presidential election with 56.55% of the votes cast with 9 constituencies to spare, Mahama is set to return to the presidency in 2025.

His second term is expected to focus on addressing the country’s economic challenges, including unemployment and inflation. His 24-hour economy policy is a key part of his campaign, aiming to stimulate economic growth and create jobs for Ghana’s youth.

With his return to power, many Ghanaians are hopeful that Mahama will bring about positive change and development to the country.