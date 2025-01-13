Presidential Transition Leads to Cessation of Appointments for Statutory Boards and Commissions

In a formal announcement dated Monday, January 13, 2025, the Office of the President has notified members of statutory boards, corporations, commissions, and councils that their appointments have been officially terminated following the recent presidential transition.

This decision aligns with the provisions of the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845), which mandates that appointments made by a former president or minister automatically cease when a new president assumes office.

Effective from January 7, 2025, following the inauguration of H.E. John Dramani Mahama, all appointees to these entities were relieved of their duties.

The statement, signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Acting Spokesperson to the President, serves as the official communication to all affected individuals. It clarified that the cessation applies solely to members appointed to statutory boards, corporations, commissions, and councils. Independent commissions, as established under the Constitution, are exempt from this directive.

The government assured that these bodies will be reconstituted in line with their respective enabling laws in due course. In the interim, the management of these organizations has been instructed to seek clearance from the Chief of Staff before making any significant decisions, ensuring continuity and accountability during this transition period.

The President also expressed gratitude to all outgoing members for their dedicated service and contributions to their respective roles.