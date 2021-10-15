President’s DCE nominee for Shama confirmed amidst tight security

The President’s nominee for the District Chief Executive (DCE) position in the Shama District, Mr Ebenezer Dadzie has been confirmed in the second-round confirmation exercise amidst tight security.

He polled 21 ‘YES’ votes out of 21 ballots cast, representing 100 percent in the second-round confirmation exercise.

This was in spite of an ex-parte motion filed by three Assembly members and a resident in the District to restrain the confirmation exercise from taking place.

The three Assembly members include, Mr Justice Alpha Wonkye of Supom-Dunkwa Electoral Area, Mr Isaac Boakye Adane of Beposo Electoral Area and Mr David Nelson of Asokwo Electoral Area as well as Mr Joshua Anaman, a resident of the Shama District.

The Assembly members rejected the President’s nominee in the first confirmation held on Tuesday, October 5, where he polled only 12 ‘YES’ votes out of a total 25 votes cast.

Mr Emmanuel Mark Ackon, Presiding Member of the Assembly who was not happy about how the confirmation exercise was conducted, described it as “unfortunate and ugly”.

He narrated to the GNA how efforts were made to prevent him and some Assembly members from participating in the exercise.

According to him, for the timely intervention of the Regional Minister Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, he would not have been allowed entry to the premises to partake in the voting exercise, but maintained that those Assembly members were denied entry and as such could not participate in the exercise.

Mr Ackon further alleged that some journalists were prevented from covering the confirmation exercise and what happened was an affront to the democratic dispensation, which should not be countenanced and encouraged.

In his victory speech, Mr Dadzie commended the President for reposing confidence in him and assured that he would endeavour to work hard to justify the opportunity offered him.

Mr. Dadzie also showed appreciation to the Assembly members for the overwhelming support and promised to work in unity with them to achieve the needed development for the District.

He urged the Assembly members to appreciate the importance to eschew partisan politics in the house to safeguard the integrity of hard-earned peaceful coexistence in the District.