Presidents Emballo, Buhari attend 2022 second ordinary session of ECOWAS Parliament

The President of Guinea Bissau, current Chairman of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Umaro Sissoco Emballo , and the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, co-chaired the opening of the 2022 Second Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament on Monday, November 28, 2022 in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

In the opening address of the session, President Emballo called on African states to show greater solidarity in solving the problems that affect the whole continent. These problems, he specified, are the crises of health, food, democracy, sustainable development, immigration and the harmful consequences of climate change.

President Buhari, on his part, commended the efforts of the ECOWAS Parliament in promoting regional integration, strengthening democracy and good governance. He further reassured the parliamentarians of Nigeria’s commitment to always support the efforts of ECOWAS in the restoration of democracy in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

As for the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Mohamed Tunis, in his address, he indicated that the 2023 consolidated budget of ECOWAS, the subject of this ordinary session, is drawn up to meet the needs of the populations of the region.

As is customary during ordinary sessions of the ECOWAS Parliament, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, and that of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Edward Amoako Asante, each delivered a message in which they called for greater solidarity between the Community institutions.

During the opening ceremony, other distinguished guests took the floor. They are the Speaker of the Pan-African Parliament, Fortune Charumbira and the Speaker of the House of Councilors of Morocco, Naam Miyara