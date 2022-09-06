President’s intervention needed in Ngleshie Amanfro land dispute

Paramount Chief of the Awutu Traditional area, Nai Abokuadi Wyettey Agyemang Otabil III, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene to amicably resolve issues on land, between the people of Awutu and Ngleshie Amanfro.

He said the people of Ngleshie Amafrom are claiming ownership to portions of Awutu land given to them on compassionate grounds and had managed to secure a court ruling in their favour claiming that portions of the disputed lands, including Kasoa, belonged to them.

He said all attempts to have their lands back had failed and called on government’s intervention to avoid any clash.

Nai Otabil said the Awutu people have stopped all the violence in the past.

“So, we don’t want to be disturbed,” he said, and stressed the need for the President’s intervention for a peaceful settlement.

The Paramount Chief also appealed to the President for the construction of some bad major and access roads in the area taking a toll on their lives, citing Awutu to Obrakyire in particular.

“These roads serve a lot of traders in and out of the region, but they are in very bad state. In addition to the construction of the Kasoa-Bawjiase road, which you just cut the sod for commencement, Mr President, kindly add our roads,” he implored.

“We need a bypass to ease traffic and keep the place because it is also chaotic here especially during special occasions,” he added.

He also appealed for an ultramodern market in Bawjiase to replace the old and dilapidated one, to boost economic activities which no gets disrupted when it rained.

On security, Nai Otabil acknowledged efforts by government to maintain law and order by establishing two Police Regional Commands in the Central Region.

However, he said criminal activities were still rife especially in Kasoa and that there was still the need to take more action to mitigate the situation.

Nai Otabil mentioned inadequate police personnel who were woefully under-resourced, citing the lack of adequate functioning vehicles for their operations.

“We need a police station and a fire service post here in Awutu. We always fall on Winneba and Buduburam for their services anytime there is an emergency which is not the best,” he said.

Additionally, he said his traditional area needed a hospital for which he had given out 30 acres of land and expressed readiness to add 20 acres more for the construction of a nursing training school if the hospital was built.

“Awutu Bereku needs a secondary school. We are pleading with you to that too for us,” he added.

He noted that youth unemployment had become a canker in the area and had made it difficult for the chiefs to control the youth who engaged in social vices.

“I pity the youth of this community and so we are pleading with you to turn your eyes to the youth over here,” he appealed.

In response, President Akufo-Addo said he was glad the people of Awutu had chosen to remain calm and not resort to violence, pledging his resolve to act on their request to bring peace between the feuding factions.

On their requests for infrastructure and other social development, he admitted the government was limited by resources but would continue to do its best to give them the comfort they desired.

“We are dualising the Accra – Cape Coast Road and it will deal with the traffic. The Bawjiase – Adeiso and Bawjiase – Swedru roads have been constructed and so yours will follow soon,” he assured.

He pointed out that government was constructing a hospital under the agenda 111 policy to deal with the issue of health in the area.