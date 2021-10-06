President’s nominee for Bawku Municipal confirmed

Mr Hamza Amadu, the President’s nominee for the position of Chief Executive for the Bawku Municipality has been confirmed by 28 out of the 29 Assembly members who voted.

Twenty-eight Members of the Assembly voted “YES” in favour of the nominee, while one member voted “NO” in disapproval of the nominee after the Electoral Commission official declared the results at the end of the polls, which was conducted peacefully amidst heavy security presence.

Prior to the election, Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister said the stage was set for the Assembly Members to take the development of the area to the next level.

He told them that they were requested to consider another person to give the full complement of the Assembly for work to take off, “That person has been found suitable by the President of Ghana and key identifiable stakeholders within your jurisdiction to support your efforts in the Assembly.”

The Minister said Assembly Members had the urgent role of assisting to make the Assembly stand on its feet to ensure the development of the Municipality.

The MCE-elect in his victory speech, was thankful to God, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all who supported him during the process, “I am so happy, with the euphoria and the enthusiasm that characterised this process, and I am thankful to everyone.”

He later told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Bawku that the victory did not come to him as a surprise, “Because as a young man, when you work hard, you will greatly be rewarded by the President, and also you will be rewarded by the Almighty Allah.

“I had the firm believe that I was going to win this particular election. This victory is for the youth of Bawku. It is to ensure the socio-economic development of the people of Bawku,” Mr Amadu said.

He said it was part of his plan to ensure that Bawku continued to enjoy peace for the people to go about their daily activities to enhance development.