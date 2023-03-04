President’s State of the Nation Address on March 8

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to deliver the State of the Nation’s Address (SONA) to Parliament on Wednesday, March 8.

Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution imposes an obligation on Members of Parliament (MPs), the Speaker and the Judiciary to receive the President’s Message on the State of the Nation.

Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, presenting the Business Statement of the House for the week ending Friday, March 10, 2023, urged MPs to be punctual and seated in the Chamber, latest by 0915 hours, for the SONA and advised them not to enter the Chamber with their guests.

He said a motion to thank the President for the Message on the State of the Nation would be moved on Thursday, March 9, and the debate would last for six days; Thursday, March 9, to Friday, March 17.