President’s State of the Nation Address postponed Indefinitely

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA), has been postponed indefinitely.

 

Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, has disclosed.

 

He was presentating the Business Statement of  the Sixth Week, ending Friday, 4th March, 2022, of the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament.

 

“Mr Speaker, in presenting the Business Statement for this week last Friday, indication was given to this House that, the President is expected to deliver the Message of the State of that Nation on Thursday, 3rd March, 2022,” he said.

 

The Deputy Majority Leader said the indicative date given no longer holds, noting that  Members of Parliament would be duly informed of a new date when the President would deliver his address to this House.

 

The State of the Nation is an annual address to Parliament given by the President in conformity with Article 67 of the Constitution of Ghana.

