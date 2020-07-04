

Mr Stephen Saator Gbul, the Presiding Member for the Wa West District Assembly, has called for unity and oneness among Assembly Members to enable them to achieve their mandate for the benefit of their constituents.

He said the prime objective of Assembly Members should be the development of their Electoral Areas and the district at large and said that would not be achieved without togetherness.

Mr Gbul made the call at a special meeting of the Assembly at Wechiau where he was elected as the Presiding Member of the Assembly after two unsuccessful attempts earlier this year to elect a Presiding Member.

Out of 42 Assembly Members who were present and voted, 40 voted in favour of Mr Gbul while two voted against him.

“I will call on Members of the Assembly to work together in oneness and unity without which we cannot achieve our mandate. We should put aside our parochial interest and focus on the development of the district”, he said.

Mr Gbul said he would work closely with the members of the Assembly to improve on the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) base of the district as it was a major setback in the development of the district.

He said he would also work to guarantee the welfare of the members, which was started by his predecessor and to ensure that the persistent delay in releasing Assembly Members’ allowances and other monies due them, was a thing of the past.

Mr Forson Baah Agyapong, the Wa Circuit Court Judge, swore in Mr Gbul and admonished him to strictly adhere to the dictates of the oaths he took as it was unacceptable to contravene those oaths.

Mr Edward Larbiri Sabo, the Wa West District Chief Executive, solicited the cooperation of the members of the house to achieve to improve the lives of the people in the district.

He said the absence of a PM was detrimental to the development drive of the district but was happy that the gap had been filled.

The Executive Committee and sub-committees of the Assembly were also constituted.

Section 17 (1) of the Local Government Act, 2016 (Act 936) states that “there shall be a Presiding Member of each District Assembly who shall be elected by the members of the District Assembly from among their number”

