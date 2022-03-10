Presiding Member For Kwadaso Retains Again

Members of the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly of the Ashanti Region, have retained Mr. Samuel Kwaku Gyasi as the Presiding Member of the assembly for the second time.

Seventeen out of the 23 members of the Assembly, voted Yes, representing 74 per cent to confirm his re-election.

Speaking after the election, Mr Gyasi thanked the Assembly members for their trust and confidence reposed in him for the second time.

He pledged his commitment to providing inclusive leadership and bring all stakeholders on board to execute the development agenda of the assembly.

Mr Gyasi appealed to the members to unite and do their best to uplift the image of the assembly by working hard.

Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), commended the Assembly members for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during the elections.

He said unity was important in achieving the development agenda of the Municipality and called on all members to join hands in unity and work towards bringing the needed development to their people in the various communities.

Mr George Owusu Ansah, the Assembly Member for Apatrapa electoral area, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the leadership style of Mr Gyasi was exceptional and had contributed to peace and unity among the Assembly members in the area.

He implored the Assembly members to support the Presiding Member’s administration to facilitate development in the area.

