Mr Alfred Asiedu Adjei, the Presiding Member of the Accra Metropolitan has called on Ghanaians to continue to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols because the country is not out of the woods yet.

He said, “people think the disease has disappeared and were shunning the wearing of the nose masks, hand washing, use of hand sanitizers and the adherence of the social distancing protocols which could create a problem for us”.

Mr Adjei who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra and said the majority of the people have turned deaf ears to the caution being given by health experts to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The citizenry are diminishing compliance rules of wearing nose masks, hand washing and the use of hand sanitizers thinking the disease could not resurface,” he said.

The Presiding Member said a survey by the Ghana Health Service in some selected areas indicated that even though the reported cases have gone down but warned people to observe the rules in order not to contract the disease.

He commended the government for the stringent measures put in place to fight the disease.

Mr Adjei reminded food sellers of the Public Safety Act, which authorizes the Food and Drugs Authority to close down any facility with a filthy environment.

He said the Assemblies would continue to collaborate with the Authority to ensure that food vendors, hotels, and restaurants comply with the regulations to keep their surroundings clean and observe personal hygiene in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.