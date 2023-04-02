Presiding Members call for constitutional amendment on dissolution and re-election

Greater Accra Association of Presiding Members have called for a constitutional amendment that will help to bridge the gap between times that Assemblies are dissolved and when new Members are re-elected.

This, the members believe would not stall the progress of projects and programmes underway, but help to execute them successfully.

Mr Joseph Korto, National Dean of Association of Presiding Members made the call during the 2023 Greater Accra Presiding Members two-day conference in Accra.

He said:” Presiding Members will be going for re-election in their respective electoral areas should be supported during the campaign prior to the forthcoming District Assembly elections. Steps should also be taken to bridge the gap between the dates of dissolution and inauguration of new Assemblies.”

The conference, which was on the theme:” Actualising environmental sanitation in Greater Accra, the role of Presiding Members”, among other issues built the capacity of members on functions of Presiding Members and initiatives towards the development of Assemblies.

He particularly commended the regional Minister for the “Operation clean your frontage” which he said had paved the way for other regions to undertake similar initiatives to improve sanitation.

“I doff my hat for the regional Minister, PMs of the region, MMDCES and Assembly members for their cooperation. The operation Clean your frontage policy has come to stay and we as PMs should continue to play our roles to actualise it.”

Mr Baba Seidu, Representative of the Regional Minister encouraged the Presiding Members to continue serving the country loyally, despite the challenges the country was going through.

He said the PMs were the core players of grassroots democracy as they presided over law making and implementation at the local levels and should therefore be revered for their meaningful contribution towards development.

He commanded the Greater Accra Assemblies for retaining most of their Assembly members and Presiding Members as continuity could enhance development.

He announced that the Ashanti, Western and Northern Regions were also making moves to initiate sanitation programmes as a sequel to the Greater Accra Regional Minister’s “operation clean your frontage.”

Mr Samson Akwetey, Representative of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources said rapid population growth and urbanization had contributed to sanitation challenges in the cities and urban areas and called on Assemblies to re-strategise against filth.

He called on the Assemblies to put up monitoring measures to arrest people engaged in the destruction of Sanitation facilities in the cities.

At the end of the opening ceremony, the Presiding Members presented a giant plaque in honour of the Regional Minister.