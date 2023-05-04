Akufo-Addo has lost the fight for Press freedom – Prof Karikari

Former Director of Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Professor Kwame Karikari has said, President Akufo-Addo has lost the press freedom fight.

According to him, the reign of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the worst in terms of media freedom.

Speaking in an interview during world freedom day celebration, Prof. Karikari said, the commitment that Akufo-Addo used to push for the repeal of the criminal libel law in 2001 is not the same during his term in office as a president.

“We all know that President Akufo-Addo when he was the Attorney-General, not even a minister, he fought for press freedom but a lot has happened in his as a president so we are appealing to him to strengthen the fight before he hand over to someone” he said.

The constitution of Ghana guarantees free speech of the press and other media as a fundamental human right and makes elaborate provisions to protect the freedom and independence of the media.

Every year, UNESCO organizes a national celebration to mark the global World Press Freedom Day.

UNESCO uses the day to celebrate “the fundamental principles of press freedom, to evaluate press freedom around the world, to defend the media from attacks on their independence, and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession.”

Prof. Karikari also lamented that security agencies in the country should be held responsible for Ghana’s low ranking in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index.

He said journalists have been the worst victims of attacks by various security officials – a situation he believes primarily accounted for the country’s poor performance on the index.

Mr. KariKari believes these attacks persist because security agencies “have not changed their character, colour and modus operandi”.