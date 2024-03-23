PRESS INVITATION

Viva Technology Online Press Conference

Thursday, April 4, 2024, from 10:00 am CET.

Viva Technology, the largest startup and tech event in Europe, is pleased to invite you to its online press conference on Thursday April 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m CET.

We will reveal the elements of the 2024 program in the presence of:

Maurice Lévy , Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe

, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe Pierre Louette , CEO of the Les Echos – Le Parisien group

, CEO of the Les Echos – Le Parisien group François Bitouzet, Managing Director of VivaTech

To take part in the event remotely, you can register via this link. The connection link will be shared with you on the morning of the event.

If you share our excitement about being part of the event at Porte de Versailles from May 22 to 25, you can already apply for accreditation.

The Viva Technology team