Press release from the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES)

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES), Mr. Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad of Burkina Faso; Abdoulaye DIOP, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali; and BAKARY Yaou Sangaré, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Nigeriens Abroad of the Republic of Niger, were received in audience on April 28, 2025, by His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

According to a press release, the delegation conveyed to the Sovereign messages of fraternity and friendship from Their Excellencies: Army General Assimi Goita, President of the Transition, Head of State of the Republic of Mali, also President of the AES Confederation; Captain Ibrahim Traore, President of Faso; and Army General Abdourahamane TIANI, President of the Republic of Niger.

The delegation expressed the high appreciation of the College of Heads of State of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) for the objective and constructive approach of the Kingdom of Morocco towards the political situation in the AES confederation countries, and particularly for Morocco’s respectful stance based on non-interference in the internal affairs of their countries.

The Foreign Ministers took the opportunity to inform His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the latest progress made and the confederal prospects in the areas of diplomacy, development, and defense and security.

The Foreign Ministers reiterated the AES confederation’s full support for the Royal Initiative aimed at facilitating their countries’ access to the Atlantic Ocean. They emphasized that this initiative is consistent with the vision of the Heads of State of the Sahel Confederation, committed to improving the economic development conditions of their countries, particularly access to the international market.

The Ministers carefully noted the specific messages from HM the King addressed to Their Excellencies Army General Assimi Goita, Captain Ibrahim Traore, and Army General Abdourahamane Tiani.

They welcomed the renewed willingness of HM King Mohammed VI to strengthen his country’s relations with the Confederation of Sahel States, within the framework of South-South cooperation, of which Morocco is one of the pioneers.

The delegation also took careful note of HM the King’s enlightened guidance on the royal initiative in favor of the Sahel States. Beyond the economic growth it will foster in the countries of the region, it is part of a dynamic of active solidarity from the Kingdom of Morocco towards sister countries with whom relations have always been marked by respect, sincere friendship, and fruitful cooperation.

The Ministers took this opportunity to express the gratitude of the AES Heads of State for Morocco’s consistent positive approach within the African Union, advocating for the strengthening of dialogue and maintaining constructive engagement.

At the end of the meeting, the Ministers expressed their deep gratitude for this audience that His Majesty King Mohammed VI kindly granted them. They particularly praised the attentiveness, consideration, and wise advice that His Majesty Mohammed VI provided them.

The Ministers also expressed their sincere thanks to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco for the warm welcome and hospitality they received during their stay.