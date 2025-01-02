Pressure Group Accuses Raymond Archer of Undermining Ghanaian Entrepreneurs, Defends Dr. Daniel McKorley

The Committee for Public Accountability (CPA), a prominent pressure group in Ghana, has strongly criticized Raymond Archer, a member of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team, for allegedly attempting to undermine Ghanaian entrepreneurs, particularly Dr. Daniel McKorley, the influential businessman and Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies.

Archer’s recent comments, in which he allegedly suggested that McKorley should “pray that his government stays in power forever,” have ignited public outrage.

In a press conference held in Kumasi on January 2, 2025, Collins Owusu Amankwah, Executive Chairman of CPA and former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, condemned Archer’s remarks as baseless and damaging to the entrepreneurial spirit in Ghana. He emphasized that Dr. McKorley, a self-made entrepreneur, has made significant contributions to the country’s economy and is not affiliated with any political party.

“We take a very serious view of Mr. Raymond Archer’s past and present statements about Dr. McKorley, especially his comment that McKorley should pray for the government’s longevity. We want to make it clear that Dr. McKorley is not a member of the NPP or any political organization. He, like any Ghanaian, has every right to engage in legitimate business to support the nation’s economy. These unwarranted attacks are only meant to undermine the hard work of Ghanaian entrepreneurs,” Owusu Amankwah stated.

The CPA also accused Archer of using his position within the ORAL team—a body set up by President-elect John Mahama—to settle personal scores against Dr. McKorley. The group expressed concern over what it perceived as a misuse of Archer’s official capacity to target individuals within the business community.

The CPA’s leadership made it clear that any future attempts to tarnish the reputations of entrepreneurs like Dr. McKorley would be met with strong resistance, including potential legal action. “The state has a duty to support and foster the success of its business community for the greater good of society. We will not stand idle while individuals or groups attempt to diminish the achievements of Ghanaian business magnates,” Owusu Amankwah warned.

These remarks highlight growing concerns within Ghana’s entrepreneurial sector about the potential political interference in business affairs. As the nation navigates a critical phase in its political and economic landscape, the battle between political figures and business leaders appears to be intensifying, with growing implications for the future of the business community and its relationship with the government.

For many, the incident underscores the need for professional conduct and the protection of entrepreneurs from partisan attacks, as they continue to play a key role in driving Ghana’s economic growth.