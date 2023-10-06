Pressure mounts as Spain’s matchday 9 draws closer

Four things to look out for in Spain's Matchday 9

As the ninth round of games in La Liga unfolds before the second international break of the season, some teams will welcome the break, others would probably prefer to continue, and for some, it could bring changes. Here are some key highlights to look out for this weekend.

1. Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad could produce a thriller

The match-up on Sunday between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad promises to be a thriller, with both sides exhibiting potency in attack. However, Atletico coach Diego Simeone will welcome the break to address his long injury list, which includes Memphis Depay, Angel Correa, and Jose Maria Gimenez.

Alvaro Morata and former Real Sociedad striker Antoine Griezmann are in great form for Atletico, while Take Kubo, Martin Zubeldia, and Ander Barrenetxea have been excelling for ‘La Real’. Additionally, big striker Umar Sadiq demonstrated in last weekend’s Basque derby that he can be a very effective signing.

Sunday promises goals, with the victor likely shifting focus towards Barca and Real Madrid.

2. Injuries continue to mount for Barca

Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona’s injury list on Thursday, following confirmation that the Polish striker has suffered an ankle injury that will sideline him for at least three weeks.

With Pedri, Raphinha, and Frenkie de Jong also out, the strain is starting to show on Barca’s lean squad, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal featuring in every game so far, while B-teamer Fermin Lopez has also earned some minutes.

Barca have navigated dangerous waters in recent games, emerging fortunate in their 1-0 win against Porto on Wednesday and against Sevilla last weekend.

Sunday’s opponents, Granada, languish in the relegation zone, but with a home advantage and a week of preparation, fresh legs could be a significant factor.

3. Will Bellingham do it again for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid host Osasuna amidst defensive woes, as Nacho Fernandez begins a three-game ban, while David Alaba and Eder Militao are both sidelined due to injuries.

This scenario forces Carlo Ancelotti to rejig his central defense against a rival known for their set-piece threat, featuring players like David Garcia and Ante Budimir.

While Madrid’s defense hasn’t been foolproof this season, they’ve balanced the scales with offensive prowess, with Joselu proving to be an effective target man, while Jude Bellingham has contributed both goals and assists. With Vinicius Jr also fit, that should augur well for securing three points.

4. Rafa needs results

Celta Vigo experienced misfortune again on Monday night when they suffered a 2-1 loss away to Las Palmas, courtesy of a 96th-minute goal.

Celta coach Rafa Benitez vented his frustration at the VAR decision to rule out what could have been an opening goal for his side, and it’s hard to disagree that Celta were very hard done by and deserved more from the game.

Despite flashes of good football, the bitter reality is that Celta now find themselves in the bottom three after yet another poor start to the season, and in recent seasons, the club has shown a propensity to change coaches swiftly if needed.

Benitez, a veteran coach, should be helming a long-term project, but a failure to triumph over a ‘rugged’ Getafe could lead to a tense international break in Vigo.