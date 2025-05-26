Pressure Mounts on Foreign Minister to Honor Resignation Pledge Over Chartered Flight

Ghana’s Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa faces growing calls to resign following revelations that Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang returned from medical leave aboard a chartered jet—a practice he vehemently opposed while in opposition.

The North Tongu MP had vowed during a 2023 Adom TV interview to step down if any future NDC administration rented private jets for official travel, calling such expenditures “an obscene waste of public funds.” His pledge has resurfaced after photos showed the Vice President arriving via Jista Airways charter on May 22, prompting over one million social media views of his old interview clip.

Ablakwa, renowned for his anti-corruption exposés against the previous government, now confronts his own accountability test. As architect of the NDC’s “Operation Recover All Loot” initiative, his credibility hangs in the balance amid accusations of hypocrisy from critics.

The controversy spotlights Ghana’s recurring debate about presidential travel costs, with opposition voices demanding Ablakwa honor his resignation promise to maintain moral authority. Government spokespersons have yet to clarify whether the Vice President’s medical condition warranted the charter exception.