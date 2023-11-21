Prestea Chiefs Petition Lands Ministry On FGR Dormant Operations In Their Traditional Area

A Four-Member delegation of Chiefs from the Wassa Fiase Traditional Area in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality has on Tuesday, 21st November, 2023 petitioned the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to probe the dormancy in operations of the Future Global Resources (FGR), a Mining company based in Bogoso Prestea Huni Valley of the Westerns Region.

Speaking on behalf of the Delegation, Nana Nteboa Pra IV, Chief of Himan Presta tabled a number of concerns before the Deputy Minister starting with the issue of FGR abondoning their operations and Corporate Social responsibilities in the area.

Nana Nteboa Pra IV said their lease agreement is not being followed and judging from their level of operations, he fears the miners operations will soon come to a halt and this may lead to unemployment, undevelopement among others which they are concerned could degenerate into full-scale security crisis in the area if nothing is done.

Nana Nteboa Pra IV expressed their readiness to assist the Mine in any way they can to have the company running again, even if it means injecting some capital into their operations.

The Chief stressed that they want to also record success stories from the Mining company as recorded in other communities with Mining companies saying “we know that when they start working effectively, we will also see development and that’s what we all want”

The Chief in his submission applauded government for stating in the 2024 budget to build and repair road and various mining communities of which the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality is a part of.

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker on behalf of the sector Minister assured that the Ministry will probe the concerns by the chiefs and take necessary actions to address the situation.

“We will not take this lightly or sweep it under the carpet. We will ensure that we address this concern and get to the root of the it” He stated emphatically.

He promised the Sector Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor will be briefed on issues raised and the other party being FGR will also be invited to state their part of the story and help make better decisions on the matter, which also foster good working relations in the area.

He commended the chiefs for not taking matters into their own hands but following due protocols to get their grievances resolved.