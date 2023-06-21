Prevention is most effective means to ending terrorism – UN Chief

The international community should focus on prevention as the most effective approach to ending the global menace of terrorism, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

“Prevention means more than just foiling attacks and disrupting plots,” he told a UN high-level conference of heads of counter-terrorism agencies of member states.It means addressing the underlying conditions that can lead to terrorism in the first place, such as poverty, discrimination, disaffection, weak infrastructure and institutions and gross violations of human rights, said Guterres.Prevention also means inclusion and “placing human rights and the rule of law at the core of all that we do,” he added.The UN chief also outlined other areas of focus to step up counter-terrorism efforts, including the lack of funding.

The United Nations is facing a worsening funding crunch, with assessed contributions to the organization going unpaid, he said. “This shortfall will have serious implications, both for our peacekeeping efforts and for the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism.”He called on all member states to fulfill their funding commitments and ensure that “we have the resources to help take on this common challenge.”Terrorism affects every region, and festers in the complex crises engulfing the world, Guterres noted.”When it comes to combatting terrorism, we must stand as one against this global threat,” he said. “In the names of all those who have suffered and continue to suffer, and in the names of all victims and survivors, let’s intensify our work to create a future without terrorism.”