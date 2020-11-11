The senior national team of Ghana, Black Stars, will be looking to continue their perfect start in Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Sudan on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars have six points from two matches after beating Bafana Bafana of South Africa and Sao Tome and are top of the table in Group C.

The double-header against Sudan would see the Black Stars eye a spot in the 33rd edition of the international men’s football championship of Africa to be hosted in Cameroon.

Thursday’s encounter would be the first competitive match for Ghana under Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor who would have a good start as Stars gaffer after thumping Qatar 5-1 despite struggling against Mali after losing 3-0.

Sudan on the other hand would be looking for their second win the group after thumping Sao Tome 4-0 in the group opener having lost by a lone goal against South Africa.

This encounter to be played behind closed doors against the Sudanese promises lots of excitement considering the attacking style of play of both sides with quality each side possesses.

Despite being dealt a huge blow after their star player Thomas Partey has been ruled out of the encounter, the Black Stars have depth in their squad to cause problems for their Sudanese counterparts.

The Black Stars have been dominant in this fixture of past years having won five times in the last six meetings against the Sudanese. The Black Stars have never lost a home fixture against Sudan having lost just twice from the 11 meetings.

It is clear indication of Ghana’s dominance over the Sudanese and a clear of victory for them, baring any defiance of logic in football.

The first match between the two African heavyweights dates back to 1963 where the Black Stars won 3-0.

The match would start at 16:00 GMT on Thursday with South Africa set to face Sao Tome in the other group fixture.

The Black Stars of Ghana after Thursday’s clash would travel to Khartoum five days later for the second leg encounter.