Prez Akufo-Addo Asks Citizens To Ignore Conspiracy Theorists On COVID-19 Vaccine

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked citizens who are still skeptical about taking the COVID-19 vaccine to ignore conspiracy theorists and go for it.

“To those listening to the propaganda by the conspiracy theorists and those who are still sceptical about the efficacy of the vaccine, it has been a year since my wife and I got vaccinated; it has not disrupted our physical wellbeing, neither has it caused us to be sick.

“We are, touch wood, hale and hearty, like the other 13.1 million Ghanaians who have been vaccinated,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo gave the advice on Sunday when he gave the 28th COVID-19 update to the public via the media.

As at Friday, March 25, 2022, he said the total number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 72 and there were no severely or critically ill persons.

The nation’s COVID-19 treatment centres were empty, as the fourth wave appeared to be over.

“Whilst we have not achieved our national vaccination coverage target, it is significant to note that reasonable vaccination coverages have been achieved in the hotspots of infections, particularly in the urban areas of Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi.

“Government is determined to use all means to increase the deployment of vaccination across the country to achieve our target of vaccinating some 20 million Ghanaians by June,” he said.