Price of poultry feed are affecting live bird business

The Live Bird Association (LBA) in Tema Community One Market, says increases in the price of poultry feed was likely to affect the patronage of live birds during the Christmas period.

The LBA said increases in feed prices and the attendant shooting of the prices of poultry was gradually driving customers away.

A Pre-Xmas Market survey the Ghana News Agency in Tema on the patronage of poultry as the festive season approached, uncovered that most dealers are apprehensive about low sales during the yuletude.

Aunty Sarah Akoko, LBA Secretary, stated that the price for a sack of maize had gone up from GH¢500.00 in the last

six months to GH¢700.00, a situation which had put pressure on poultry farmers.

In order to break even, poultry farmers have increased the prices of live birds and eggs, “now if you add the cost of transportation from the farm gate to the business centres, it’s way up there, and forcing consumers to complain.”

Aunty Faustina Akapo, who is also a poultry seller, in an interview with the GNA in Tema, said live birds and eggs had become expensive, as the price of a broiler is GH¢70.00 from the farm and sold between GHC¢120.00 and GHc150.00.

The Association has, therefore, appealed to the Government to invest more money into the poultry sector.

Meanwhile, dealers in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Tema have started stockpiling their shops in anticipation of good sales during the Christmas festivities.

Some of the dealers told the GNA at Tema that the prices of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages have started moving upward as demand increases.