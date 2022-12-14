Prices of alcoholic, non-alcoholic beverages increased in the market

The prices of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Tema metropolis experienced marginal increases weeks before the yuletide.

The Tema Ghana News Agency Pre-Christmas market survey within the metropolis revealed that most entertainment spots, drinking bars, hotels, and other dealers in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages have filled their warehouses to the brim for the Christmas season.

Mr. Emmanuel Kumah Operator of One Pub at Tema Community One told the GNA that a crate of Beer which cost GHC55.00 at the beginning of the year now costs about GHC80.00.

He said that even though the prices had been increased, it was negligible and had not affected sales.

Mr. Kumah also said that instead of going to the wholesale shops to get drinks at a higher price, he waited for the companies to bring the drinks to his shop at a lower rate.

He said people buy alcoholic beverages more than non-alcoholic ones, “we invest more in alcoholic drinks to meet the demands of our customers.”

Ms. Cynthia Baah, Operator of Cindy’s Spot also in Tema Community One said patronage of drinks had always been high during the festive occasion and this “Xmas in spite of the economic challenges we will still celebrate.”

She said the prices are moderate, so people patronized “at my shop, we barely increase prices so people like buying from me.”

Mr. George Frimpong, who also deals in alcoholic beverages, said the current economic crisis affected the hospitality industry.

He said items from a month or two ago were still available when usually they get finished within weeks.