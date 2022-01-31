Prices of foodstuff in Tamale shoot up

Foodstuffs prices have gone up in the Tamale Market due to dry season.

News Ghana’s visit to the Tamale Central market revealed that, most of the foodstuff prices has gone high because some of the foodstuffs are out of season and the cost of transportation has further worsened the situation.

Three tubers of yam which was sold between GHc10 to GHc15 last year is now sold at GHc30.

A bowel of groundnut which was sold GHc10 is now sold at GHc12.

Three medium sized fingers of plantain is being sold at GHc5.

A bowel of maize which was being sold at GHc5 is now sold GHc8.

A bowel of soybeans now sells at Ghc 12 instead of GHc8

A bowel of big sized beans now sells at Ghc 30 was formerly GHc20

A gallon of palm oil Zomi was sold Ghc50 and is now going for GHc70.

Gari which was at Ghc10 for a bowl is presently sold at GHc15.