Traders in the Bolgatanga Central market in the Upper East Region have expressed worry at the increasing prices of foodstuffs during the harvest season of September- October 2020.

According to the traders, farmers who usually supplied them the foodstuffs had complained of poor harvest due to the impact of the Coronavirus and the recent floods that destroyed many farms in the Upper East and North East Regions.

The market women said the low supply had created competition among the traders for the small available foodstuffs and expressed fear that the prices would continue to increase further in November and beyond.

This was made known when the Ghana News Agency conducted a survey at the market to ascertain the prices of foodstuffs during the current harvest season.

Ms Patience Atiawine, a groundnuts seller said the price of the standard bowl or ‘alonka’ of groundnuts had increased from GHC12.00 between July and August to GHC15.00 in October this year.

She said the coronavirus and the lockdown had impacted on their businesses and indicated that although some of the restrictions had been lifted they were still experiencing low patronage.

She made a plea to the district assembly to support them with loans to sustain them in their businesses.

Madam Elizabeth Balayon, who sells various foodstuffs including groundnut, millet, and maize, said a bowl of millet which was GH₵6.00 between July and August had increased to GH₵10.00 between September and October.

According to her, maize, which was sold at GH₵3.50 was presently being sold at GHC5.00.

Speaking of fresh tomatoes, Ms Doris Adongo, a tomato seller, said the vegetable was cheaper as the price had reduced from GHC5.00 for four pieces to GHC2.00.

She complained that due to the low prices, customers did not buy much, leading to most of the tomatoes getting rotten.

Madam Zeyaba Azeba, a yam seller said three tubers of yam which was sold at GHC15.00 had increased to GHC20.00.

Ms Francisca Abota, also a tomato seller, said a basin of tomatoes which used to be GHC105.00 and accrued a profit of over 100 per cent in July, was presently sold at GHC80.00 per basin in the market.

She said the current source of tomatoes in the market was Tongo and Bongo in the Region, but the vegetable was brought from Techiman in the Bono East Region, earlier, in June and July.

Ms Abota called on the District Assembly to construct more dams for farmers, not only for dry season farming, but also to be used in the rainy season when there were dry spells.

She also appealed to the Assembly to provide those of them who engage in farming to supplement their income, with credit facilities.