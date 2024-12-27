PrideSpins Savannah Gold Tournament Brings More Wins and Smiles!

The PrideSpins Savannah Gold Tournament has wrapped up in spectacular style, with players walking away with incredible cash prizes! Once again, our previous winner Gideon Aning has proven his mastery of the game, claiming the top spot with remarkable flair. Having previously triumphed in the Sankofa Treasure Trek tournament, Gideon’s latest win is a testament to his consistency and skill.

“I can’t believe it! Winning again feels surreal,” Gideon shared, his excitement shining through. “PrideSpins has truly changed my life. The competition was tough, but this platform keeps giving me reasons to celebrate.” With back-to-back victories, Gideon is not just a winner; he’s an inspiration to other players aiming for the top!

The excitement didn’t end there. The third-place winner walked away with a whopping GHS 15,000 cash prize, while the fifth-place winner happily claimed GHS 5,000. These wins underline the fact that at PrideSpins, the joy is not limited to the top spot—every level of achievement is celebrated and rewarded.

But the thrill isn’t over yet! The Akwantuo Adventure Tournament is already underway, setting the stage for even more incredible moments in 2024 and beyond. This exciting tournament features popular games like Aviator, Mega Fortune and Treasure Quest, providing players with a chance to reel in their own great win. Running from December 15th to January 20th, the Akwantuo Adventure Tournament promises once again high stakes, exciting gameplay, and unforgettable rewards. Are you ready to embark on the adventure and claim the top prize in January 2025?

PrideSpins isn’t just about tournaments; it’s about delivering the biggest and best experiences across Ghana’s online casino scene. Aside from the tournaments, there are countless other offers and rewards waiting for players. New players can kickstart their journey with 20 free bets on Aviator, while existing players enjoy free spins rewards and re-deposit bonuses that keep the excitement alive.

PrideSpins is committed to spreading joy and creating life-changing moments for all Ghanaians. The Savannah Gold Tournament is a reflection of this mission, ensuring that every participant feels valued and rewarded.

Ready to experience the thrill and join the ranks of winners? Visit https://pridespins.com.gh/ today and take your shot at the next big win. Who knows? The next headline could be yours!

Stay tuned for more exciting tournaments, more opportunities, and more ways to win. At PrideSpins, everyone is a winner!