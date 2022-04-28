Priestess, another fined GH¢612.00 for hindrance of inquest

Two women who were arrested for burying a two-year old girl without permit have been fined GHc 612.00 by the Abura Dunkwa District Magistrate’s Court in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) district of the Central Region.

Esi Janet a traditional priestess was fined 50 penalty units amounting to 600 Cedis and Mary Essuman, mother of the victim, one penalty units of 12 cedis and they both settled the fine after court proceedings on Wednesday.

They both pleaded guilty to the charge of hindrance of inquest and the court presided over by Mrs. Juliana Shormeh Mensah convicted them accordingly.

Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP Irene Serwaah Oppong who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency, said efforts were underway to arrest the third person, one Kwesi.

She said one Kweku Atta and Alexander Owusu were the complainants who reported to the police around 12:00 hours on Thursday, April 23, that they saw an unidentified body being buried at their ancestral cemetery.

She said upon investigations, it came out that the two women engaged in the act without notifying the chief and elders of the town.

The Police PRO said, the next day, about 1000 hours, Essuman and Esi reported themselves to the Police where the latter told the police she authorized the burial of her daughter who was taken to the priestess for spiritual healing on Sunday, April 17 but died on Tuesday, April 19.

She also confessed that she engaged Kwesi who is currently on the run, to bury the baby.