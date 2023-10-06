Prime Minister Rishi Sunak : A Man Is a Man and a Woman Is a Woman

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak used his speech at the Conservative Party conference to emphasize his government’s stance on gender. He stated that it is a matter of “common sense” to recognize that a man is a man and a woman is a woman.

Addressing delegates in Manchester, Sunak, who was introduced by his wife, Akshata Murty, emphasized that it should not be considered controversial for parents to want to be informed about what their children are being taught in school regarding relationships. He also highlighted the importance of transparency in healthcare, where patients should be informed when hospitals are discussing matters related to men and women.

Sunak further asserted that society should not be coerced into accepting the idea that individuals can choose their gender freely, reiterating the belief that a man is a man and a woman is a woman, which he argued is common sense.

This statement received enthusiastic applause from the audience, including Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, who had previously expressed the government’s interest in examining the access of trans women to female-only spaces.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay, in a separate speech to delegates, outlined his plans to counter what he referred to as “wokery” by implementing a ban to prevent trans women from receiving treatment in female hospital wards in England. He announced the government’s intention to consult on changes to the NHS constitution, allowing patients to request same-sex intimate care in medical settings, and emphasizing the use of sex-specific language in women’s health matters.

Barclay declared, “We need a common-sense approach to sex and equality issues in the NHS, which is why I am announcing proposals for clearer patient rights today.” He also confirmed that sex-specific language had been reinstated in online health advice pages concerning cervical and ovarian cancer and the menopause.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who was seen by many as making a subtle pitch for party leadership in her conference speech, criticized what she termed “gender ideology” as “woke” and “highly controversial.” She argued that it had been presented to the public as a universally accepted idea.

Braverman announced a lifetime ban on sex offenders changing their name or gender to avoid being registered as sex offenders.

During her speech, Tory London Assembly member Andrew Boff was ejected from the auditorium for heckling Braverman. He later expressed concern that such rhetoric on gender ideology was making the Conservative party appear transphobic and homophobic.

Braverman defended her position on gender and healthcare, stating that trans women should have “no place” in women’s hospital wards or any safe spaces dedicated to biological women. She commended the Health Secretary’s announcement and emphasized that it was about preserving the dignity, safety, and privacy of women.

A spokesperson for the LGBT charity Stonewall criticized Barclay’s announcement, calling it a “cynical attempt” to divert attention instead of implementing the women’s health strategy. They argued that it would restrict healthcare access for trans women and potentially expose them to humiliation and danger.