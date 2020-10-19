James Nana Womba, the prime suspect in the murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, the former law lecturer, has passed on.

Police sources say he died on October 17, while on admission at the Police Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

Womba, who confessed to the crime, was said to have committed the offence with three others, and was present at the Kanehsie District Court at the last sitting.