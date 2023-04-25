Prime suspect, three others arrested over attack on Police in W/R

The Police have arrested Kwame Ato Asare, alias “Kwame Ani”, the prime suspect, together with three others, over an attack on the Axim District Police patrol team on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

This brings to eight, the number of suspects arrested so far.

A news brief from the Police said Kwame Ato Asare and the three other suspects, Williams Kwofie, Richard Kwesi and Emmanuel Kojo Bronie, who were on the Police radar, had gone into hiding following the attack on the patrol team and were arrested on Friday, April 21, 2023, at a village near Enchi in the Western North Region.

It said Kwame Ato Asare, while in hiding, made allegations of extortion against the Axim District Police Commander, the Crime Officer and other police officers in the District in several media interviews and these were being investigated by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB).

The brief said with his arrest, Kwame Ato Asare was expected to assist with investigations into the said allegations and any Police officer found culpable would be sanctioned accordingly.