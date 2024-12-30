Prince Akpa Dominates Phase One of the 2024 National Chess Championship

Prince Akpa has emerged as the standout performer in the first phase of the 2024 National Chess Championship, clinching a spot in the upcoming round to face Ghana’s top-ranked FIDE players.

The competition, held from December 27-29 at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons (GCPS) in Accra, saw 39 of the nation’s best chess minds competing for a coveted place in Phase Two.

Akpa, who finished 14th in the 2023 edition with five points, demonstrated remarkable growth this year. The 30-year-old secured an undefeated performance, improving his total score by 2.5 points to finish with a perfect record. His impressive victories included wins over rising star Jeshurun Pryce-Tandoh, former Ghana Chess Association (GCA) president George Arko-Dadzie, and Candidate Master (CM) Daniel Frempong-Smart. Additionally, he triumphed over the likes of Clinton Abdul Raheem, 12-year-old chess prodigy Harry Sarkodee-Addo, and Paul Senyegah. Akpa’s only draws came against Lawrence Ayim, Maxwell Kwasi Kporxah, and Nana Kofi Ampong.

While Akpa’s flawless performance dominated the headlines, other players also delivered remarkable performances. Ten-year-old Jeshurun Pryce-Tandoh, despite finishing just outside the top five in sixth place with 5.5 points, made a significant impression, claiming the highest rating increase of the tournament, boosting his rating by 93.2 points to 1605. Meanwhile, the talented 12-year-old Harry Sarkodee-Addo and the unrated Clinton Abdul-Raheem both secured spots in Phase Two, cementing their positions among the country’s rising chess stars.

Joining Akpa in the next phase are Daniel Frempong-Smart, Maxwell Kwasi Kporxah, Clinton Abdul-Raheem, and Harry Sarkodee-Addo, who all finished in the top five.

With Phase Two of the championship set to commence from January 2-5, 2025, attention now turns to the showdown at GCPS, where the national chess title will be fiercely contested by this new generation of top talent. The tournament promises to showcase the country’s best, as the next wave of champions begins to make their mark.