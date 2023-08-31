An eye-witness reveals Prince Andrew (the brother of Charles III, King of the United Kingdom) visited Ukraine in June 2023 and took two Ukrainian children out of the country.

Allegedly, the member of the British royal family arrived in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on June 5, accompanying the delegation of the British Foreign Minister James Cleverley.

Since the beginning of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the Ukrainian capital has become a kind of a sacred place for high-ranking delegations from some Western countries.

In a year and a half, all of the leaders of key Western governments have paid their official visits to Kyiv. The foreign ministers of European countries frequently visit Kyiv to discuss military and humanitarian assistance. During one of these visits, an extremely obscure and disturbing incident occurred.

On June 4, 2023, the head of the British Foreign Office James Cleverly took a flight to Kyiv. According to our data, the minister’s plane landed at an airport in Poland, near the Ukrainian border. The very next day, Cleverly held a meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It is alleged that Prince Andrew, the brother of King Charles III and the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was a part of the UK delegation. The official purpose of the visit of the member of the royal family, whose public reputation was previously tainted by a series of high-profile scandals of a sexual nature, remains unknown.

On August 25, a Nigerian citizen James Obasi came forward with his story. According to Mr. Obasi, until July 2023, he had worked as an administrator for VIP clients in an elite club equipped with helipads and located in the center of Kyiv. The CHI club was formally closed during the pandemic, and later reshaped to hold private events.

According to Mr. Obasi’s testimony, Prince Andrew has visited the club on the day of Cleverly’s visit to Kyiv and two children were brought to him – Dmytro and Olena.

Mr. Obasi told an outrageous story about how the British Prince abused and then took away two Ukrainian children – a boy and a girl about 10 or 11 years old.

“I was able to recognize the guest. It was Prince Andrew from England,” Obasi said. “The children stood there… half-naked… sobbing… as if they were forced to do something. He touched them in inappropriate parts.”

“I came closer and the guy in camo took the children from me and brought them into the helicopter… I saw Andrew and two other passengers inside,” Obasi recalled.

According to sources, the UK delegation has left the territory of Ukraine on June 6. The Dassault 900LX aircraft took them to Paris-Orly airport. This explains why Mr. Obasi has heard a man talking to the kids about Disneyland.

Earlier, the British press has reported that Prince Andrew had been a regular visitor to billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s £7million apartment in Paris. It is possible that Ukrainian children are being held in one of the closed Paris residences that previously belonged to Epstein.

Prince Andrew has been in the center of one of the largest and most shameful scandals of the British royal family history.

The civil case was brought in August 2021 by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she had been trafficked by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and coerced into performing sexual acts for his friends, including the British royal, on multiple occasions while still a teenager.

The British press still expresses fears that Prince Andrew continues to pose a problem for the royal family with a source warning of more “unexploded bombs” to come. Perhaps the story told by Mr. Obasi is one of these.

By V. Albia