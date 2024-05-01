Prince Bright and Stonebwoy drops ‘Back To Sender’

Prince Bright, renowned leader of the multi-award-winning group Buk Bak, and the esteemed Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall, and reggae musician Stonebwoy have joined forces to release a captivating new single, “Back To Sender.”

The mid-tempo Afrobeat track, crafted with passion and purpose, delves into the struggles individuals face on a daily basis, yet radiates an unwavering optimism to repel all negative energy. Through their collaboration, Prince Bright and Stonebwoy aim to transmit an indulging frequency that attracts positive vibrations to uplift the spirits of all mankind.

Prince Bright, born and raised in Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra in Ghana, has garnered international acclaim with consistent hits both locally and abroad. His journey has taken him from the vibrant music scene of Ghana to the shores of the United States of America, where he pursued further education and chased the American dream.

Stonebwoy, CEO of Burniton Music Group, stands as a beacon of inspiration in the Afropop, dancehall, and reggae genres. With his unique blend of infectious rhythms and heartfelt lyrics, he has captured the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

“Back To Sender” serves as the first single from the highly anticipated EP titled INFINITY, promising fans an immersive musical experience that transcends boundaries and celebrates the resilience of the human spirit.

The music is currently distributed in corporation with Us-based media powerhouse, Prime Music Partners