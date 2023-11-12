Prince Bright refresh our ears with the exhilarating ‘Thunder’ featuring Pappy Kojo

After seizing the airwaves alongside A-listers like Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, KiDi and more in the past three years, Prince Bright’s knack for crafting unforgettable bangers on the fly has been undeniable. His sensational vocals continue to light up the faces of Afrobeats fans to this day and his newest release, which features Fante rapper, Pappy Kojo, is another fine example of mastery over the arts.

Titled ‘Thunder,’ the exhilarating new track from the revived Prince Bright seeks to extend his presence in the industry. It weaves his velvety vocals with the foolproof bars of the two-time Ghana Music Awards winner Pappy Kojo to create a passionate–if not fiery party anthem that delightfully extols the backside of the African woman: “Your baka be thunder, ebe Bugatti fender/If I look the way e dey go, I for prepare agenda,” as goes the catchy hook. There are lots of sensual lines and adlibs for listeners to snicker at as they sway to the endearing vibes both artists lay in, giving ‘Thunder’ great replayability.

With ‘Thunder,’ Prince Bright proves he is not fading away anytime soon. His creativity and expertise continue to drive him to higher accomplishments, reviving his already-lasting fame in the Ghanaian music scene for contemporary fans.

Skonti produces ‘Thunder,’ a captivating song that will refresh your ears with its lively rhythm, intriguing lyrics and timeless theme. Stream or download ‘Thunder’ across all major digital platforms here: https://lnkfi.re/pbThunder