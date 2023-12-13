Prince Bright to thrill fans at Ghana to the Moon Festival on December 16

December just got a tad more busy and a lot more exciting. Ghana to the Moon Festival is officially going down this Saturday, December 16, with the legendary Prince Bright billed to grace its stage! The multi-talented star will be one of the star attractions of the growing cultural spectacle that exists to celebrate Ghana’s rich music heritage and crop of incredible artists.

The feature-rich event, a collaborative effort between American and Ghanaian music enthusiasts, will see the seasoned hitmaker take old-school and new-schoolers to the moon and back with thrilling performances. All the above will go down at the Bayview Village in Accra at 6 PM prompt. And you best not miss the chance to board the Prince Bright Express.

According to the now US-based crooner, this event will be more than another show to him. “This homecoming means a lot to me because it has been ten years since Ronnie Coaches left us. And his absence weighs heavily on my heart,” Prince said. “He was an influential figure in my life; he was a father figure. My performance(s) this Saturday will be a tribute to his memory, and I invite fans to join me in honoring his legacy through some beautiful music. May he continue to rest in power.”

You heard the man: Bayview Village is the place to be this weekend. Show up in your numbers to socialize, shuffle to good music, and celebrate one of Ghanaian music’s most iconic names, Ronnie Coaches of Buk Bak fame. Set a reminder now.

Have you heard the latest hit from Prince Bright? Check out the Skonti-produced ‘Thunder,’ featuring Pappy Kojo here: https://lnkfi.re/pbThunder and follow the star on his Instagram (@princybright) for future updates.