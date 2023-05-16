Prince David Osei, Agyemang Badu, James Gardiner, Regina Van-Herbert, Keche, Ian Wordi and more Stars Attend Re-Opening Of Xtra Aesthetics

The first ultra modern medical spa clinic , Xtra Aesthetics Clinic relaunches as they introduce their full dental service as new service with over 8 certified and licensed dental specialists

Xtra Aesthetics hosted their relaunch event in their new ultra modern office in East legon Ajiringano, close to coco vanilla on March 4, 2023 and hosted an endless list of celebrities on the night.

Renowned and iconic footballer Emmanuel Agyemang Badu who played for giant Italian Clubs such as Udinese, Verona and also the Ghana Black stars was there to grace the event.

Multiple award-winning Actors Prince David and James Gardiner were also there to witness the beautiful occasion.

Musician Keche Andrew, Top model and actor Ian Wordi, television and radio personality Regina Van Helvert, influencer Amg Deuces and lots more personalities were there to show their support to the owners of the company and check out the facilities available at their new location.