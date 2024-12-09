Prince David Osei Congratulates NDC on Victory in 2024 Elections

Ghanaian actor and prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter, Prince David Osei, has extended his congratulations to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following their projected victory in the 2024 elections.

Despite his disappointment with the outcome, Osei expressed optimism for the future, asserting that the NPP will come back stronger in the next four years.

In a tweet on December 8, 2024, Osei acknowledged that Ghanaians have expressed a desire for change, noting that the country often seeks a new direction every eight years. The actor, who had previously declared his support for the NPP and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, reaffirmed his belief in their “audacious solution-oriented policies.”

Good morning Ghana What a fascinating phenomenon we’ve just witnessed! Ghana has spoken, and the results were not quite what we all anticipated. I am beyond proud of myself, my team, and our collective efforts; we gave it our all and fought a vigorous battle. I am no… pic.twitter.com/RsrYo1o9p2 — H.E Prince David Osei (@PrinceDavidOsei) December 8, 2024

“I am deeply grateful for each and every one of you who bolstered me with your unyielding support. A hearty congratulations to our worthy rivals, NDC,” Osei wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Now, let the friendly banter and trolling commence. We don’t give up; we shall bounce back stronger and more resilient in the next 4 years.”

Although the Electoral Commission (EC) has yet to declare the official results, provisional figures from various polling stations suggest John Dramani Mahama of the NDC is set to be declared the winner of the presidential election. The NDC, according to their projections, has also claimed victory in securing 185 parliamentary seats.

NPP candidate, Dr. Bawumia, has conceded defeat and congratulated Mahama on his party’s win.

The EC is expected to officially announce the results later today, Monday, December 9, after final collation.