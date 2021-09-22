Prince Kpokpogri Drags DSS and Tonto Dikeh to Court

… seeks N10 Billion compensation, apology letter

Estranged lover of Tonto Dikeh, a controversial nollywood actress, Prince Joseph Kpokpogri, has dragged the actress and the Department of State Services, DSS before a Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking the enforcement of his fundamental rights.

In the case dated 20th September, 2021 and filed today with Suit Number FHC/ABJ/CS/1092/2021, the Plaintiff prayed the court for a restraining order stopping the DSS from further inviting him.

Prince Kpokpogri also through his Lead Counsel Ovie Justice OJEFIA, Esq. is asking the court for an order directing the Respondents jointly and severally to pay him the sum of N10,000,000,000 (Ten Billion Naira) as compensation for the mental trauma, emotional stress and severe damage caused him due to the invitation extended to him.

Kpokpogri in the suit sought the following reliefs:

“A declaration that the invitation extended to the Applicant through telephone call and a text message on Thursday, 16th September, 2021 by FCT Command of the Department of State Services (DSS) with office at No. 7, Gamal Abdel-Nasser Street, Off Julius Nyerere Crescent, Near Kapital Klub and Apartments, Asokoro, FCT-Abuja being under the supervision and control of the 1st Respondent in connection with an estranged romantic relationship between the Applicant and 2nd Respondent which the 1st Respondent knows is civil in nature contravenes Sections 34, 35 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Articles 4, 5, 6 and 12 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act Cap A9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 which guarantee the Applicant’s fundamental rights to dignity of human person, personal liberty and freedom of movement and same is unwarranted, illegal, unconstitutional, null and void”.

“An order perpetually restraining the 1st Respondent (Director-General of DSS) acting either by himself or through his agents, officers and representatives from further inviting, pestering, harassing and intimidating the Applicant by way of telephone calls, text messages or letters asking the Applicant to report at FCT Command of the Department of State Services (DSS) with office at No. 7, Gamal Abdel-Nasser Street, Off Julius Nyerere Crescent, Near Kapital Klub and Apartments, Asokoro, FCT-Abuja or any other location whether within or outside the Federal Capital Territory Abuja in connection with an estranged romantic relationship between the Applicant and 2nd Respondent which the 1st Respondent knows is civil in nature.

“An order directing the Respondents jointly and severally to pay the Applicant the sum of N10,000,000,000 (Ten Billion Naira) as compensation for the mental trauma, emotional stress and severe damage caused the Applicant due to the invitation extended to him through telephone call and a text message on Thursday, 16th September, 2021 by FCT Command of the Department of State Services (DSS) with office at No. 7, Gamal Abdel-Nasser Street, Off Julius Nyerere Crescent, Near Kapital Klub and Apartments, Asokoro, FCT-Abuja being under the supervision and control of the 1st Respondent in connection with an estranged romantic relationship between the Applicant and 2nd Respondent which the 1st Respondent knows is civil in nature.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the case

In the affidavit in support of the Originating Motion on Notice, the Plaintiff deposed that he decided to rushed to court to have his fundamental rights protected because they are being threatened.

He said in the affidavit:

“That I had a romantic relationship with Miss Tonto Dikeh being the 2nd Respondent herein for about three months beginning from 3rd June, 2021 and the relationship ended on or about 19th August, 2021.

”That the 2nd Respondent has continuously issued oral threats against me that she is going to use all her connections and contacts to bring me down to nothing simply because I separated from her.

”That I am aware that the 2nd Respondent engaged certain strange heavily built men with dark shades who started tailing my movement around town shortly after 19th August, 2021 when I ended the romantic relationship with the 2nd Respondent.

”That I thereafter became worried that the 2nd Respondent could execute her threats, considering her wide popularity and connection in the Nigerian film industry.

”That at all times material to our romantic relationship the 2nd Respondent always requested and I allowed her to use my Black Colour Lexus SUV LX570 with Registration Number – ABJ 04 JN and Chasis Number – JTJHY7AZ7H4237876. Copies of vehicle documents are attached as EXHIBIT D.

”That upon my return from a trip to Asaba, Delta State around 20th August, 2021 I discovered that the 2nd Respondent had forcefully taken my said Black Colour Lexus SUV LX570 with Registration Number – ABJ 04 JN and Chasis Number – JTJHY7AZ7H4237876 to her residence being House 3A, No. 2, Ismaila Mamman Close, Katampe Extension, FCT-Abuja. Picture of the vehicle is attached as EXHIBIT E.

”That all my efforts to recover the said vehicle from the 2nd Respondent proved abortive as she gave a standing instruction to the security men at her residence not to allow me or my driver access to her residence to recover the vehicle.

”That during my birthday celebration which took place on 27th June, 2021 the 2nd Respondent voluntarily gifted me a Toyota Hilux in the presence of other persons without any papers whatsoever to support transfer of ownership from her to me.

”That because the 2nd Respondent failed, refused and or neglected to hand over necessary documents of the Toyota Hilux vehicle to me I requested her to come and take it back before our relationship turned sour but she gave a deaf ear.

”That I eventually handed over the Toyota Hilux vehicle to Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), Nigeria Police Force with office at Area 10, Garki, FCT-Abuja for onward delivery to the 2nd Respondent. Copy of picture showing the Toyota Hilux vehicle parked at the FCIID is attached as EXHIBIT F.

”That I was however surprised that one Edwin Esq. of FCT Command of the Department of State Services (DSS) with office at No. 7, Gamal Abdel-Nasser Street, Off Julius Nyerere Crescent, Near Kapital Klub and Apartments, Asokoro, FCT-Abuja being under the supervision and control of the 1st Respondent called me and sent a text message vide telephone number 09052460445 on Thursday, 16th September, 2021 inviting me in connection with my estranged relationship with the 2nd Respondent. Screenshot of the text message is attached as EXHIBIT G.

”That the 2nd Respondent caused Kanyi Daily to publicise untrue, fictitious and unsubstantiated story on the same Thursday, 16th September, 2021 vide Kanyi Daily against the person of the Applicant with the caption: “Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri Arrested By DSS Over Blackmail And Extortion”. Copy of the online newspaper publication is attached as EXHIBIT H.

”That I verily believe that the said invitation by the 1st Respondent is likely targeted at violating my fundamental rights to dignity of human person, personal liberty and freedom of movement, hence my filing of this suit.

”That I am aware that men and officers of the 1st Respondent have been on my trail by tracking my telephone lines and would not give me a breathing space to enjoy my fundamental rights guaranteed under the laws as a free citizen of Nigeria.

”That the 2nd Respondent is hell bent on using men and officers of the 1st Respondent to invite, pester, harass and intimidate me because she is a popular film actress and social media influencer with lots of connections, contacts and followership within and outside Nigeria.

”That it is based on this that I have come before this Honourable Court to seek reprieve, refuge and enforcement of my fundamental rights.

”That this Honourable Court is the last hope of the common man, hence the need for it to compel the 2nd Respondent to tender an unreserved apology to me whilst awarding compensation in the sum of N10,000,000,000 (Ten Billion Naira) in my favour for the mental trauma, emotional stress and severe damage I have suffered as a result of the issues giving rise to this suit.

”That I verily believe that the Respondents herein will not stop conniving to put me in harm’s way through unwarranted, illegal and unconstitutional arrest and detention unless they are restrained by this Honourable Court”.