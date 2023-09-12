Prince Kudufia Wins 2023 PruRide Cycling Competition

Prince Kudufia of EPIC Club won the Prudential Life Cycling Competition which started and ended at the Independence Square last Sunday.

The event which was held in collaboration with the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) saw a pool of amateur and professional cyclists. The regular adult category race covered 17.5km distance, while the kids’ category was a distance of 1.75km.

Prince Kudufia and his club really did well in the professional race. He beat likes of Nuru Paddy, Prince Tetteh, Frank Akuffo, Joseph Nii Amarkwei, Michael Atinga, Solomon Tagoe, John Gabriel, Michael Naba and team mate Lawrence Adjei, the defending champion.

He went home with a medal, trophy and cash prize prize of 15,000ghc. The second got 8,000ghc and a medal and trophy, while the third place collected 5,000ghc and a medal and trophy.

The female winner got GHc10,000, while second and third place took GHc5,000 and GHc3,000 respectively. The fourth place winners took homeGHc1,000.

Winners in the male and female categories received cash prize of GHc3,000 and GHc2,000 respectively, as well as medals.

Second and third places for male and female also got cash prizes and medals, while the youngest cyclist went home with GHc500.

Emmanuel Semakor won the Amateur category. He was followed by Henry Oware, Alfred Acquah, Reginald Hammond, Daniel Otorgbor, Aaron Dickson, Kwabena Larbie, Kweku Amuzu, Emmanuel Dusi and Emmanuel Asante.

Nigerians dominated the female professional category with Treasure, Patience and Efe stealing the show. The oldest cyclist to complete the race was 67years old Ezekiel Titus Glover.

Mr. Shaaban Mohammed, General Secretary of the GCF commended every cyclist who took part to make the event successful.

He congratulated the coaches and technical handlers of the cycling clubs.

CEO of Prudential Life, Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah said “As we celebrate 175 years, cycling is part of our programmes to help people get the most out of life,”

Chairman of the LOC for the 13th African Games, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu – Asare who graced the event re-assured that the African Olympics will certainly come on.

He advised athletes to start preparations to win medals for mother Ghana.

The professional cyclists who took part are licensed by UCI and belong to clubs.

Team FCG Cycling Club performed well at the 4th edition of Prudential Africa PruRide 2023,

The PruRide has been termed as Ghana’s finest urban cycling race.