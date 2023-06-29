Prince Mba advocates for creation of Civil Defence Corps

There is the need to establish Civil Defence Corps to protect Vital National Assets, Mr Prince Bagnaba Mba, President of Forum for Equity, a Non-Governmental Human right Organisation has stated.

He mentioned the protection of assets like gas pipelines and petroleum installations, the railway lines, especially the new line to northern end of the country.

Apart from that Mr Mba said they could also compliment the work of the Ghana immigration service at the borders of the country through patrol and surveillance duties to ensure safety of life and minimise losses.

He suggested that the Corps should be at post at every district to ensure minimum losses during emergencies and natural disasters.

“There’s a yearning gap in our security network that needs to be filled with the corps”.

He said the terrorist threats on the Northern borders would be held in check by the corps if established at every district.

The corps he said could also protect major infrastructure throughout the country as a proactive approach to protect and prevent any eventuality.

“It is necessary and urgent for stakeholders to act immediately and swiftly, he added.