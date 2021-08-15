Prince Ofosu Sefah appointed Administrator of GIFEC

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr. Prince Ofosu Sefah as the Administrator of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), effective August 9, 2021.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Sefah served as Deputy Director-General for the National Communication Authority (NCA) in charge of Operations, where he led NCA’s decentralized Field and Regional Operations across the country as well as the critical Administration function.

A statement from the Corporate Affairs of GIFEC said he takes over from Mr. Kofi Asante, the two (2) term CEO, who commenced the operations of the Fund from 2004 to 2008, and returned to the head the institution 2017 to 2021.

With about 25 years progressive professional experience, spanning Manufacturing, Banking, ICT and Telecommunications sectors in Canada and Ghana, Mr. Sefah is expected to bring to GIFEC renewed drive, innovation, strong industry experience, operations management and technological acumen, to achieve the long-term.

In his role as Administrator, he would provide strategic direction on policies, systems and processes for the effective management of staff and resources of the Fund.

He would also provide leadership in the development of GIFEC’s short and long-term strategic goals, as well ensures successful implementation of projects towards the attainment of GIFEC’s vision and mission.

Mr. Sefah holds a Master of Business Administration (Human Resources Management) from the University of Ghana, Legon, and a Bachelor of Commerce (Information Technology Management) from Ryerson University, Toronto, Canada.

He is the recipient of an Economics Book Prize (on the Economy of Developing Countries) awarded by Ryerson University.

He was a Board Member of the Accra Digital Centre during the first term of the Nana Akufo-Addo Administration.

Also, since 2017, he has been a Board Member of the Institute of ICT Professionals, Ghana.

He is an Advanced Toastmaster.