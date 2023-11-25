Prince Oko Nartey loses by TKO to Ward In Ireland

Ghana’s Prince Oko Nartey was beaten after showing some bravely in round one against a much bigger Joe Ward until referee stopped the fight prematurely at the end of round two as he seemed running away from the hefty punches of the home boy.

The bout took place in the Aura Complex, Letterkenny, Ireland on Thursday and Nartey just shook his head as the result of his first TKO defeat was declared

He was however appealed for his bravery.

Joe Ward, a feared former boxer now has 10 wins and one lose. He is powerful in both hands and gave Nartey some unpleasant moments.

The Ghanaian super middleweight champion is now on two loses in 13 fights.

The well attended show was presented by Elite Sheer.

Prince Nartey expressed gratitude to his fans and thanked God for everything.

“I want to thank everyone supporting me along this journey! From the bottom of my heart I appreciate it.

Unfortunately we didn’t get the win, but I know am a winner!. Keep supporting. We will be back soon” he added.