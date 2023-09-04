Prince Oko Nartey Wins 2023 KGL Millennium Marathon Raffle

Ghanaian Middleweight boxing Champion, Prince Oko Nartey won the raffle draw at the 2023 edition of the KGL Millennium Marathon which ended at the Independence Square in Accra.

He was awarded with a brand new Nissan Almera.

Prince Nartey loves running, and aside boxing his other sport is athletics.

Before the event, Yours Truly had encouraged many other sportsmen and women to take part in the Marathon, especially the 5km.

Nana Agyeman Prempeh of the Millennium Marathon Sports Company was happy in releasing the key of the vehicle to the winner.

He urged sports men and women to take what ever they are doing very serious and they may never know the positive results.

This year’s event attracted a lot of runners from outside Ghana, and the 8th KGL Millennium Marathon was described as very successful.