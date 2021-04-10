(dpa) – Prince Philip was a historic personality, Russian President Vladimir Putin notes in his condolence telegram after the death of the British royal consort.

“Many important events in the recent history of your country are linked with the name of his royal highness,” Putin wrote in his condolence note to British Queen Elizabeth II.

“He deservedly enjoyed the respect of the Britons and the international community,” Putin wrote, adding that he wished strength for the queen’s family “in light of the heavy loss.”